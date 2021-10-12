Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Down to $57.36

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.36, but opened at $56.21. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 2,518 shares changing hands.

PLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

The firm has a market cap of $968.01 million, a P/E ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 27.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,106 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 105.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,673 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,806 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $43,677,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth approximately $856,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

