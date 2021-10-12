Pigeoncoin Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $32,003.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

