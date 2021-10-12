Pillar Market Capitalization Tops $9.91 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $9.91 million and $148,856.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00043268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00216454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00092796 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.