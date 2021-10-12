PIN (PIN) Price Hits $0.0484 on Top Exchanges

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00063421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00124880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00077644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,396.65 or 0.99834876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.89 or 0.06222738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.