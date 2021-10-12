Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a growth of 1,316.4% from the September 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 823,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

OTCMKTS PNGAY traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 414,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,163. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

