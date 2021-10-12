Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,176,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,142 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.65% of Ping Identity worth $49,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 151.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 432.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 229,060 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 525.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 108,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 28.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,771,000 after acquiring an additional 585,218 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -66.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PING. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

