Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Down 82.7% in September

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the September 15th total of 82,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PME traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. 7,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,017. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $56.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of -0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PME. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 783.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 102,961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 143.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.