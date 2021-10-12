Pinkcoin (PINK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,799.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $3,799.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.82 or 0.00321279 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009485 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001698 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,748,008 coins and its circulating supply is 431,487,572 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

