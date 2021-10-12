Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $222.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

