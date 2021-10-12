Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11. Cowen has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

In other Cowen news, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $128,989.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,847.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,063 shares of company stock worth $404,270 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 59.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

