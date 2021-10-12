Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lazard in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

LAZ opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31. Lazard has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $49.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

