Piper Sandler Comments on The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ CG opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.76 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $205,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,123,000 after acquiring an additional 537,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,904,000 after acquiring an additional 971,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,119,000 after acquiring an additional 797,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

