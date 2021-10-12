Piper Sandler Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $177.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

NYSE APTV opened at $160.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,073,000 after buying an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 479,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,150,000 after buying an additional 185,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

