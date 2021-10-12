PirateCash (PIRATE) Reaches Market Cap of $652,222.37

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $652,222.37 and $3,491.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PirateCash has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 36,507,720 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

