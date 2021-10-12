Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,584,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.47% of Pitney Bowes worth $22,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth $8,258,000. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $5,864,000. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 148.0% during the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 656,450 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $4,235,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 310.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 587,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 444,624 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBI opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 2.68.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

