PIXEL (PXL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.51 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 39.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $21.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

