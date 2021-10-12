Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.98

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.98 and last traded at $101.54, with a volume of 15975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LUKOY shares. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average is $86.43. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $237,574,000 after buying an additional 773,636 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 432,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after buying an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after buying an additional 22,913 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 30.1% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

