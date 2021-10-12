Playcent (PCNT) Trading 20.3% Lower This Week

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $64,265.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.00219865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00093680 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,449,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

