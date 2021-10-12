PlayGame Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $474,766.44 and $66,843.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00044336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00219989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00095075 BTC.

About PlayGame

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

