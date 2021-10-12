Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $433.30

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 433.30 ($5.66) and traded as low as GBX 417.60 ($5.46). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.54), with a volume of 367,333 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTEC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Playtech to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Playtech from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 446 ($5.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 513.20 ($6.70).

The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 415.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 433.30.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

