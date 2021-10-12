PlotX Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One PlotX coin can now be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlotX has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $147,721.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00218073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00094325 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

