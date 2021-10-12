Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 126,845 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,167,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 57,287 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 74.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

