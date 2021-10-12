Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.64% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLYM. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLYM opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.19 million, a PE ratio of -21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

