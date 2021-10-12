Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 839.5% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PLRTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 914,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,564. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.45.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
