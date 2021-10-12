Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $817.84

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 817.84 ($10.69) and traded as low as GBX 751 ($9.81). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 759 ($9.92), with a volume of 144,837 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 850.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 817.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £759.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86.

In related news, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 42,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.48), for a total transaction of £376,959.15 ($492,499.54).

About Polar Capital (LON:POLR)

