Polar Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (POLARV3)

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Polar has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Polar has a market capitalization of $327,599.93 and approximately $20,429.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00061527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00123315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00077068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,756.14 or 0.99951808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,469.18 or 0.06219066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polar Profile

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Polar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.