Polkally (KALLY) Price Down 27.7% This Week

Polkally (CURRENCY:KALLY) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Polkally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkally has a total market capitalization of $163,128.47 and $20,872.00 worth of Polkally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkally has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00060449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00122786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00077120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,676.57 or 0.99953276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.39 or 0.06217641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkally Profile

Polkally’s total supply is 94,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,256,851 coins. Polkally’s official Twitter account is @realpolkally

Polkally Coin Trading

