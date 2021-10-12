PolkaWar Market Cap Reaches $2.28 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $1.14 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00123716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00076811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,631.03 or 0.99156597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.87 or 0.06259784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 14,643,272 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

