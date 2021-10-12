Poolz Finance Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7.10 or 0.00012611 BTC on major exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.39 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00062434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00123286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00076446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,355.68 or 1.00131438 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.01 or 0.06174315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,731,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

