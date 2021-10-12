Porch Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 11,877 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,008% compared to the average volume of 1,072 call options.

Porch Group stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.69. 2,302,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,213. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRCH. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $107,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,300 shares of company stock worth $760,217. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Porch Group by 191.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,106 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,260,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,755,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth $34,388,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth $31,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

