Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Portage Fintech Acquisition stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,013. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

