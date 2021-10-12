POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Get POSCO alerts:

Shares of PKX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. POSCO has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,047 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $23,316,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth $3,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $3,601,000. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.