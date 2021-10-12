Poseidon Network (QQQ) Achieves Market Cap of $45.01 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Poseidon Network has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $45.01 million and $190,008.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002402 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00044075 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000107 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

