PotCoin Price Down 11.6% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $750.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,095.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.74 or 0.06312187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.79 or 0.00309993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.27 or 0.01058652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00094534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.82 or 0.00500623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.55 or 0.00378528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00300207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005060 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,864,673 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

