Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in September

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HGKGY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. 1,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,114. Power Assets has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

