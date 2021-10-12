PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PPG. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.43.

PPG traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,614. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $182.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

