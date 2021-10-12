PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,467 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of PPL worth $249,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.