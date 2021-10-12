PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Reduced by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152,341 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of PPL worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PPL by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in PPL by 11.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in PPL by 9.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 11.8% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in PPL by 28.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

