PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.36.

PREKF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.75 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

