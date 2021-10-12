Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) were down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $18.08. Approximately 6,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 278,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $804.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $248,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 457,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,859. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,702,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,970,000 after acquiring an additional 413,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,184 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 305,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

