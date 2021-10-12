Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.54 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) will post sales of $113.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.23 million. Preferred Apartment Communities posted sales of $126.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $459.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.49 million to $474.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $453.32 million, with estimates ranging from $424.37 million to $482.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $635.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

