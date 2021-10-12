Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,620 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Pretium Resources worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,411,000. Finally, Loews Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 231,409 shares during the period. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.64 and a beta of 0.72. Pretium Resources Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $13.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

