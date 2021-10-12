Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

PFG traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.26. 6,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,434. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.11.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

