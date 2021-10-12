Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 634.9% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GENY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GENY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,469. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

