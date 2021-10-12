Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.43. Approximately 2,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 49,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.16% of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.