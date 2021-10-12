Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in JD.com by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in JD.com by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,766,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.