Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 12,833 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 61,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,295 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000.

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

