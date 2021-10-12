Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 594 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.1% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 190.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,331,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock valued at $56,699,745 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $605.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $602.06 and a 200 day moving average of $568.36. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $629.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $597.96.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

