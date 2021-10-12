Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 12.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $213.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.39 and a 200 day moving average of $229.75. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

