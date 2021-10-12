Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,425 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. HSBC lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.96.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

